Coroner IDs victim of deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Monday.

Christopher Austin O’Malley, from Summerville, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being taken to the hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. Monday on College Park Road near Wide Awake Circle, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a westbound 2015 Ford pickup attempted to turn left when it collided with a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

EMS took the driver of the motorcycle to a nearby hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

