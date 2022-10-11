SC Lottery
Deputies continue search, seeks public’s help locating missing 81-year-old man

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are continuing to search for an 81-year-old Beaufort County man missing since last week.

Joe Nathan Glover was reported missing on Thursday from his home on Spann Circle in Dale.

Deputies say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Glover is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. Deputies say he is believed to be wearing a pair of pull-on work boots but did not have a clothing description.

Deputies are asking for residents of the Dale area to check their sheds, garages or outbuildings that could be accessible by Glover.

Deputies are also asking homeowners with cameras to review their footage from last week.

Anyone who sees Glover or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

