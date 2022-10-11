Dorchester Disc. 2 adopts beneficial technologies for 2023 school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Things like checking your child’s grades or where their buses are will soon be easier. Dorchester School District Two is implementing two new pieces of software starting next school year.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says these two new pieces of technology will be more time efficient for teachers, provide clearer communication for families and hopefully increase student engagement. He says they will make a huge impact on safety and ELearning.

The two new programs for the 2023 school year: Traversa and Schoology.

Traversa is a web-based technology where parents can see where their child is on their bus route online and on an app through a tracking device on the school buses. They will also implement tablets on special education buses that will give drivers turn-by-turn directions to their destination and provide a picture of the student and who is picking them up.

“So, we’re starting with our special needs buses first just so we can track and make sure that number one, all their accommodations are being met, and that we’re delivering them to the appropriate location and that we’re delivering them to the appropriate person,” Robbins said.

Dr. Kenneth Wilson, assistant superintendent, is working directly on this project.

“And once we get through this portion, we will also test this out with one or two schools just to see how it works before full implementation next year,” Wilson said.

The second software, Schoology, is a student learning management system that is a one-stop shop for students and parents. It will have to give access to programs like Microsoft Teams, Powerschool, SEESAW and more.

Chad Daugherty, the district’s deputy superintendent, says this will allow students to not get behind when they’re absent or when they have an ELearning day due to weather.

“Since we have a sub shortage, the one thing it allows us to do if our teachers put all of their information in class information in there and their lessons in Schoology, we can then masquerade or give a code for the sub to get in their Schoology and then they can give that to all of those students,” Daugherty said.

Robbins says this will be beneficial on ELearning days.

“Just a, kind of, unintended positive consequence that if we do have inclement weather, then that’s a great resource,” Robbins said. “It’s a good way to operate. Period.”

Robbins says training staff on both pieces of software will begin prior to the next school year. He says there’s not a clear number on how much either one will cost the district or which schools they will test at first.

