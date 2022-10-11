Dorchester Road Regional Library reopens after renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday morning the Dorchester Road Regional Library is reopening after about a year and a half of renovations.

The Dorchester Road Regional Library is celebrating 30 years of service in the community today, and the library says they cannot express in words how excited they are to debut the new renovations to the community.

The Charleston County Public Libraries Communications Coordinator said the community can expect new collection items, upgraded technology, and separate spaces for different age groups.

The library now has double the number of computers, Wi-Fi, chargers, self-checkout and more.

It also has dedicated areas for children and teens with collections tailored to each age group.

The Communications Coordinator, Alexis Simmons, said they put an emphasis on community spaces, with newly added study, conference and community rooms.

She said she wants the community to think of the space as more than just a library.

“When people think of libraries sometimes, they think of books, but when you walk into our library, we are so much more than that,” Simmons said.

Simmons said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony they will have activities, crafts, giveaway raffles and more. She said she encourages the community to stop by to see the new Dorchester Road Regional Library.

For more information about all of the Charleston County Public Library renovations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.