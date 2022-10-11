SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown County sheriff takes on opioid, fentanyl crisis

Georgetown Sheriff's Office
Georgetown Sheriff's Office(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County is holding a community forum its sheriff says is the first step in fighting rising opioid and fentanyl overdoses.

Sheriff Carter Weaver says navigating the opioid and fentanyl crisis in Georgetown County is an issue that will take the whole community to solve.

“I think it is the most important issue facing our residents now,” Weaver says. “Where else do you have a substance that will immediately kill you just from ingesting it or sometimes coming in contact with it?”

Weaver says the county has been seeing an increase in drug overdose calls. In 2020, the county had 127 calls for service, and 161 calls for service in 2021.

The county had 13 people die from drug overdoses in 2020 and nine people died in 2021. Already this year, there have been five overdose deaths.

“When you look at fentanyl, it’s being used as a drug but it’s more of a poison,” Georgetown County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission Executive Director Raphael Carr says.

Tuesday is the first of the two sheriff’s community forums this week, bringing together a panel of experts from healthcare, law enforcement, education and more to begin the discussion about the crisis in the county. Weaver says it’s just the beginning.

“It’s not fast food. We cannot solve this issue with one meeting, with one discussion, just like law enforcement cannot solve it by itself,” Weaver says.

The goal is to identify where the drugs are coming from, discuss numbers and trends and figure out where community leaders need to go from here.

There will be a sheriff’s community forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. Anyone who lives there is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
A crew working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue on Johns Island discovered skeletal remains...
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of...
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

Latest News

The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
Jackson Joseph Armstrong is charged with vandalism.
Man arrested in Mount Pleasant vandalism incidents
Already a partial magnet school, board members want to see Burke High School turned into a full...
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
Cary Kejuan Stephens is charged with the murder of ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley, in February 2019.
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea