Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County

An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, WHNS-TV reported.

All five were adults, according to the coroner, and their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

The coroner released the names of three of the individuals on Monday:

  • 37-year-old Thomas Anderson of Bobo Drive
  • 32-year-old Adam Morley of Bobo Drive
  • 59-year-old Mark Hewitt who was staying at the house at the time of the incident
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.

“We’re not going to let up on this,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. “Everybody is really working hard on this so the public needs to understand, this may be shocking but the sheriff’s office and his men, prosecutor’s office, my folks - we’re going to stay with it until it gets solved.”

The coroner could not yet confirm how long the people in the home had been dead.

A neighbor said she heard gunshots on Saturday.

“You don’t think nothing of it because you’re living in the country,” Sue Gonzalez said. “But it’s scary.”

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

