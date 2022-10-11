Man arrested in Mount Pleasant vandalism incidents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a vandalism case.

Jackson Joseph Armstrong is charged with vandalism, according to Inspector Don Calabrese.

Police say he was arrested Monday, after trespassing after notice at a different location unrelated to the vandalism. Investigators say they were able to connect him to the vandalism case, and he was charged Tuesday afternoon.

Police originally responded to Waterfront Park near the Ravenel Bridge just before 8 a.m. in reference to vandalism of town property.

A report states the War Memorial and First Responder Bell had been vandalized with red spray paint with phrases such as quote, “Death to the Pigs” and other anti-capitalist words and pictures.

While on the scene, someone told officers that a similar color spray paint was used to vandalize The Tides Condominiums’ sign just up the road.

Video footage shows someone actively spray painting around 1:20 a.m.

Armstrong is being held on a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

