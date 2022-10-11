SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend for stealing at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, was responsible for the thefts that happened back in August at Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a stolen truck that was spotted in a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Villalobos behind the wheel.

Deputies said Villalobos drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision. He then sped away.

Deputies found the truck in another subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a home in that neighborhood.

For Saturday’s incident, Villalobos has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he is facing charges for the stolen truck.

He is also facing charges related to the brass statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes case, Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested and charged Sept. 13. She is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
A crew working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue on Johns Island discovered skeletal remains...
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of...
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

Latest News

FILE - An American flag waves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, Monday, June 27,...
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
The DART spacecraft smashed into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Outrage erupts at Los Angeles Council meeting over racist remarks
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded...
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit