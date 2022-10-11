SC Lottery
Man charged in crash that killed Ladson woman now faces additional charge

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies filed a new charge against a 38-year-old man in the death of an 18-year-old pedestrian in August.

William Jerod Grant of Summerville, of Summerville, now faces a charge of reckless homicide in the death of Samantha Hines of Ladson, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Grant was initially charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center, Knapp said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the area of Highway 78 and Mason Pond Place.

Investigators determined a Kia sedan was driving westbound on Highway 78 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and into the grass shoulder and struck Hines, who was walking on the shoulder, Knapp said.

Hines died the next afternoon at an area hospital from her injuries, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Grant was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

