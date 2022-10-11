Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall more than three years ago has been sentenced on a charge of murder Tuesday.

Cary Kejuan Stephens entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder in the February 2019 shooting that killed his ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley.

A judge sentenced Stephens to 40 years in prison after the guilty plea.

Stephens was arrested days after the shooting by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators Dantley had been in an argument with a man who shot her before leaving the scene. Dantley was pronounced dead a short time later in the front seat of her car after crashing into another vehicle.

Stephens also faces several drug and weapon possession charges, along with failing to stop for blue light and third-degree domestic violence, according to the docket.

The domestic violence charge stems from an alleged incident involving Stephens and Dantley a year before the fatal shooting.

Dantley told officers in 2018 that she had been physically assaulted and had a bruise on the left side of her face after Stephens allegedly punched her.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.