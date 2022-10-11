SC Lottery
McMaster, S.C. Dept. of Transportation host I-26 widening kickoff event

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will gather in Ridgeville Tuesday.

The event will kick off a project to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

SCDOT Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and members of the S.C. General Assembly will join the governor at the event.

The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties in order to alleviate traffic in those areas.

The state recently allocated $512 million dollars for this project to speed it up by several years.

The accelerated project is also thanks to some technological advances.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

