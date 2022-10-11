State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon.

State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.

Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the officials gathered saying South Carolina is booming in terms of business and tourism.

“In a nutshell, this is the product and the result of a vision, common sense, talent and determination by the people that are here today. That commerce is thriving in South Carolina and there really is no end in sight. We’re doing it right,” McMaster says.

SCDOT estimates more than 22 million vehicles use I-26 every year. That includes tourists, families, trucks and commuters. Rick Todd is the President & CEO of S.C. Trucking Association, a 90-year-old alliance of businesses. He calls I-26 the central nervous system of the State of South Carolina for tourism, commerce and commuters.

“Our transportation distribution and logistics sectors thrive on efficiency. Efficient use of time, equipment and fuel, all of which is very costly. So when this corridor opens up and spreads out, that velocity will become even greater. And that is the competitive advantage and the quality of life improvement that our leaders are investing in,” Todd says.

McMaster and others noted that as South Carolina grows as a hub for major business and manufacturing headquarters, the infrastructure needs to grow at the same rate. Sara Hazzard is the President & CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance. She says more than 5,000 call South Carolina home creating an estimated annual economic impact of more than $200 billion.

“As manufacturers continue to confront and tackle global supply chain disruptions, it is more important than ever that South Carolina to improve and modernize our state’s transportation infrastructure system which is critical to manufacturers’ success,” Hazzard says.

The stretch from mile marker 187 to mile marker 194 is all part of a nearly $2 billion investment widening from Charleston to Columbia. Bob Morgan is President & CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. He says South Carolina is the 10th fastest growing state in the country and projects like widening I-26 are an essential part of continuing to grow.

“This will help companies address the supply chain challenges that are so critical. It will help them get product to market faster. It will help all companies who enjoy the river of commerce here and elsewhere in our state.”

SCDOT awarded Banks Construction the bid for work. SCDOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall says the company is pledging that $13 million in work on this project will be done by small and minority-owned businesses with the majority of materials being sourced from South Carolina.

“All of that is homegrown and is amplifying the impact of a single road project. Think about that. The ramifications of what that investment does to our economy,” Hall says.

Hall says the state is looking forward to announcing more portions of the project next year.

