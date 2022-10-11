Suspect in fatal Citadel Mall shooting makes court appearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall more than three years ago is appearing before a Charleston County judge Tuesday.

Cary Kejuan Stephens is charged with murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley, in February 2019.

Stephens was arrested days after the shooting by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators Dantley had been in an argument with a man who shot her before leaving the scene. Dantley was pronounced dead a short time later in the front seat of her car after crashing into another vehicle.

Stephens also faces several drug and weapon possession charges, along with failing to stop for blue light and third-degree domestic violence, according to the docket.

The domestic violence charge stems from an alleged incident involving Stephens and Dantley a year before the fatal shooting.

Dantley told officers in 2018 that she had been physically assaulted and had a bruise on the left side of her face after Stephens allegedly punched her.

