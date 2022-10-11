SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

The driver of a motorcycle died Monday night in a crash involving a pickup, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a motorcycle died Monday night in a crash involving a pickup, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. on College Park Road near Wide Awake Circle, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a westbound 2015 Ford pickup attempted to turn left when it collided with a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

EMS took the driver of the motorcycle to a nearby hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.

