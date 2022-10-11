U.S. Sec. of Transportation Buttigieg to visit Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to visit the Palmetto State this week alongside House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

Buttigieg will be touring Lowcountry infrastructure on Wednesday and highlighting investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law was signed by President Biden in November of 2021.

It provides $550 billion over five years for investment in roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience, and broadband.

As of Sept. 6, South Carolina has received $1.3 billion in funding.

Eighty-two percent of funds have been designated for transportation improvements.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.