1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cpl. David Jones said a 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling east on Ashley Phosphate Road when it hit a pedestrian in the road.

The driver of the Durango was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

