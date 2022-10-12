SC Lottery
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday.

Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash happened just after noon on Tuesday.

Prescott was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

