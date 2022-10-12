18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured.

Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.

Charleston Police responded to the Bridgeview Village Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting.

DuBose said one shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Clinton was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

