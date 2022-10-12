SC Lottery
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment

Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and...
Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured.

Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.

Charleston Police responded to the Bridgeview Village Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting.

DuBose said one shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Clinton was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

