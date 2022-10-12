Advocacy groups express concern over proposed development in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some advocacy groups are expressing concern over plans for a new building across from the medical district in downtown Charleston.

Wednesday, the development will go before the city’s Board of Architectural Review for the third time.

Both the Preservation Society of Charleston and the Historic Charleston Foundation said that they not only take issue with the building’s design but the way the application process has been handled.

“There’s a lot of development pressure on the peninsula right now, and we are seeing these larger, very boxy, massive buildings being constructed that really do obscure what is such a unique feature of our city,” President and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation Winslow Hastie said.

This is the third time the project at 295 Calhoun street has been before the Board of Architectural Review.

Last year, according to the advocacy groups, the developers took legal action against the city after being denied several times by the board.

“They chose the route that we don’t really appreciate, which is to sue the city and seek an out-of-court mediation,” Brian Turner, the President and CEO of the Preservation Society of Charleston, said.

That case was dismissed, and Wednesday, the plans are going before the board once again, this time with two new proposals. Turner said both are nearly identical and neither has the changes The Preservation Society was hoping for.

“From a process perspective, this doesn’t work. It should be a substantial redesign,” Turner said.

Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says, although unusual, they allowed both plans to go in front of the board because of the effort the city has exerted to work with the out-of-state developers, who are flying in to attend the meeting.

“We’ve gone ahead and allowed both applications to be submitted for this agenda. It’s not something we encourage; in fact, we would actively discourage it in most cases,” Summerfield said.

The representative of the developers said in a statement: “Over the last year, my client has worked diligently with the city staff to have a development approved by the BAR. As you know, the historical groups are opposed to pretty much every development in the downtown Charleston area and will do anything to stop them from going forward.”

The statement continued on to say, “Southeastern is very excited with its new design which incorporates 40 changes from the original design. In addition to the new building, my client is committed to improving the Alberta Long Lake and drainage issues in that area.”

The advocacy groups are encouraging the public to attend Wednesday’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room located on the first floor of 2 George Street.

The meeting will also be live streamed and recorded on the City of Charleston Public Meetings YouTube channel.

For more information about the proposed development, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.