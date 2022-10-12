SC Lottery
Buttigieg visits Lowcountry to highlight transit investments

Buttigieg visited Charleston International Airport where he hosted meetings with community members and leaders. He also visited CARTA in North Charleston and the Wando Welch Terminal.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured Lowcountry infrastructure during a visit to the Charleston area Wednesday afternoon.

He also visited CARTA in North Charleston and the Wando Welch Terminal.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Buttigieg, joined by U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, highlighted infrastructure work underway in the Lowcountry.

A stream of that conference can be found below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

