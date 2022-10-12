Charleston Co. law adds more regulations to impervious materials to reduce flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new law in Charleston County aims to reduce flooding through more regulation of the number of impervious materials people can use at their properties.

Charleston County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to redefine how much of a property can be built using materials that do not allow rainwater to reach the soil.

The new law defines impervious surfaces as items such as paved driveways, patios or swimming pools and only applies to people living in unincorporated areas of the county.

Neighbors can have up to 40% of their lot covered in surfaces -- like concrete or asphalt -- before they need a stormwater evaluation from the county. That is up from 30% previously, but there was also no stormwater review if people wanted to make changes to their property.

The county said the goal is to ensure that water stays on a person’s lot rather than running off into a neighbor’s property, creating more flooding issues.

Officials also said they want to incentivize homeowners and builders to be creative when it comes to what they have on their properties.

“What you will see are people that are planning new communities can actually build slightly larger houses because that cover has gone from 30% to 40%,” Councilmember Jenny Honeycutt said, “so their footprint can be larger, but you’ll also see the use of more creative tools like rain gardens, like previous driveways and sidewalks, which will be a benefit to the community as a whole.”

Since this law passed third reading through the county council, it is already in effect.

