Cold front to increase chance of rain later today and tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will quickly race through the eastern half of our country bringing a decent shot of showers and storms before moving offshore late Thursday. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon with the rain chance starting to increase this evening. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will likely move through tonight well in advance of the cold front. By Thursday morning, most of the rain should have moved offshore. We’ll keep a few showers in the forecast on Thursday until a cold front moves offshore bringing an end to the chance of rain and bringing a return to sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today and tomorrow. Behind the front, sunny weather is expected Friday through the weekend with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 79, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79, Low 54.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 58.

