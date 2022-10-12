Cold front to increase chance of rain today and tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will quickly race through the eastern half of our country bringing a decent shot of showers and storms before moving offshore late Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

