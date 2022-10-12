Cold front to increase chance of rain today and tomorrow!
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will quickly race through the eastern half of our country bringing a decent shot of showers and storms before moving offshore late Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 79.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.
