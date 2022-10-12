SC Lottery
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says the body of a missing 25-year-old woman was found near Reevesville Wednesday.

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Wolfe was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.

The autopsy will be performed at MUSC, an exact date for the autopsy has not been set.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

