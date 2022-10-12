Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says the body of a missing 25-year-old woman was found near Reevesville Wednesday.

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Wolfe was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.

The autopsy will be performed at MUSC, an exact date for the autopsy has not been set.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.