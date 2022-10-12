Defending champ Bencic commits to Credit One Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back three former champions next year to Charleston - Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens - for the highly-anticipated clay season kickoff on the WTA Hologic Tour. The WTA 500 tournament is set to return April 1 - 9, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We had a banner year in 2022. We debuted the beautiful Credit One Stadium and welcomed fans back to our tournament for the first time in three years,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “We are already looking ahead to next year’s event and have big plans to continue enhancing the attendee experience to create memorable moments for our guests. Bringing our champions Belinda, Madi and Sloane back to Charleston in April is part of our mission to showcase the world’s best tennis players to the Lowcountry. We have an exciting player field already shaping up for 2023 and we know tennis fans will be excited to watch these players compete.”

Defending champion Bencic has played Charleston six times, where she holds a 14-5 record. She captured the Credit One Charleston Open title in 2022 with a win over Ons Jabeur, who has since climbed to the World No. 2 ranking. Bencic also reached the semifinals in her tournament debut in 2014. Currently ranked World No. 15, the Swiss player’s 2022 season included four quarterfinal appearances, semifinal berths in Miami and Tallinn and a finals run in Berlin.

“It felt amazing to capture my first clay title in Charleston, especially during the tournament’s 50th year,” said Bencic. “Winning this tournament meant so much to me and I am proud to be included on a list of celebrated former champions. I love this tournament and the city and I am already looking forward to coming back next year.”

Bencic won gold and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and reached the 2019 US Open semifinals. She has five career WTA titles and has been ranked as high as World No. 4.

2019 Charleston champion Keys will play the Credit One Charleston Open for the 10th time in 2023, where she also reached the finals in 2015 and the semifinals in 2018. She holds a 17-8 record on Charleston’s green clay.

This season, Keys won the singles title in Adelaide. In addition, she reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and in Cincinnati, the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the fourth round of Roland Garros.

Currently ranked World No. 18, Keys reached the US Open finals in 2017 where she fell to fellow Credit One Charleston Open champion Stephens. The American holds six WTA titles and has been ranked as high as World No. 7.

“It’s no secret I love playing in Charleston. The tournament is an amazing advocate for the sport and puts on an event that the players and fans look forward to every year,” said Keys. “The Credit One Charleston Open is already on my schedule for 2023 and I can’t wait to be back again.”

Stephens has also played Charleston nine times and holds an 11-8 record. She won the tournament title in 2016 and reached the quarterfinals round in 2019 and 2021.

Stephens won the US Open in 2017 and was a 2018 French Open finalist. Her 2022 season highlights include a Roland Garros quarterfinal appearance and her seventh career title in Guadalajara. The American was formerly ranked World No. 3.

“I always feel at home in Charleston and love playing in front of a crowd that knows and loves tennis,” said Stephens. “I’ll never forget winning the title there and I’m excited to be back to compete on the clay again next year!”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island. Additional players who have committed to competing in 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, recently renovated and modernized the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue underwent upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.

