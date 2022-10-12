Deputies make 2nd arrest in deadly highway shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced another man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway.

Deputies said Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, from Manning, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting.

Deputies say they found several victims of the shooting inside a vehicle. One of the victims died on the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when another vehicle traveling in the same direction passed the victims and began shooting.

Quincy surrendered himself to deputies on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, was previously arrested in connection to the shooting. Montgomery Jr. was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing,

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.