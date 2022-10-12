Downtown Charleston principals work to better serve students and their families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charleston County Principals say their plan to bring their downtown schools together and support students outside the classroom, using ESSER III funds is working.

The District 20 Principal Collaboration program brings together principals of downtown Charleston schools to collaborate on programs and opportunities for their students.

Principals say the group works to engage families, provide mental and physical health care and create access to youth-centered activities as a few ways to empower students through their entire day.

Programs from the ESSER III funding include family coaches for helping at home, offering after-school community swim lessons and visits to art exhibits. Principals say these things will help increase attendance, reduce tardiness and give students and teachers the tools they need to achieve learning benchmarks.

“The school cannot do it alone,” Janice Malone, Principal at Sanders Clyde Elementary, says. “And we realize in the building we see our children on a daily basis and we see the needs of our children but in order to increase student achievement we had to provide support and that support has to happen beyond our four walls.”

Former Charleston Co. Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Barbara Dilligard helped coordinate the program.

