LIVE: Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel.

Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Other people who were in the home at the time of the incident were able to leave, he said. But a man believed to be armed remained barricaded inside the home, Knapp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

