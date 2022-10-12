SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home

By Patrick Phillips and Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel.

Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Other people who were in the home at the time of the incident were able to leave, he said. But a man believed to be armed remained barricaded inside the home, Knapp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George.
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Coroner identifies man killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
A crew working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue on Johns Island discovered skeletal remains...
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
Cary Kejuan Stephens is charged with the murder of ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley, in February 2019.
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea

Latest News

There are 11 businesses in Charleston County ranging from restaurants to antique shops to...
Qualified Charleston Co. small businesses could receive up to $25K in additional funds
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Qualified Charleston Co. small businesses could receive up to $25K in additional funds
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home
Cary Kejuan Stephens is charged with the murder of ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley, in February 2019.
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea