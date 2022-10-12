SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays...
Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county.

When investigators arrived, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Deputies say to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on scene of incident outside of home in Ravenel.
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
Cary Kejuan Stephens is charged with the murder of ex-girlfriend, Deja Dantley, in February 2019.
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea
William Jerod Grant of Summerville, of Summerville, now faces a charge of reckless homicide in...
Man charged in crash that killed Ladson woman now faces additional charge
Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Renaissance Towers, a high-rise condominium building, has been deemed unsafe by Horry County...
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

Latest News

A North Charleston man drove down to Southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after...
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
The county said the goal is to ensure that water stays on a person’s lot rather than running...
Charleston Co. law adds more regulations to impervious materials to reduce flooding
Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. law adds more regulations to impervious materials to reduce flooding