Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county.

When investigators arrived, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Deputies say to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

