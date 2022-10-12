Qualified Charleston Co. small businesses could receive up to $25K in additional funds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses that applied for additional American Rescue Plan Act funding in Charleston County will soon receive awards up to $25,000 each.

The small businesses on the list provide everything from Chinese food to antiques to haircuts. One councilman says they aim to help these people in the community.

Charleston County’s housing and neighborhood revitalization department has $2,000,000 in ARPA funding to allocate to small “mom-and-pop shops” that were affected by the pandemic. To qualify, businesses had to provide a business license, tax returns and be in good deed with the state.

As far as how this money was allocated, the council gave more to those who didn’t have prior federal money.

“They spent more money,” Charleston County Council District 1 Councilman Herb Sass said. “And so, if they got money reimbursed through PPP or something, they couldn’t get money. And so, the ones that spent money to take care of people, they got reimbursed.”

There are 11 businesses in Charleston County ranging from restaurants to antique shops to barbershops that applied and were approved for this funding. The allocated money ranges from $30 to almost $13,000 for each small business.

Darrell Davis, the director of housing and neighborhood revitalization for Charleston County, submitted the request for this grant.

“They can pretty much use it any way they want to,” Davis said. “Just to compensate them for losses that they sustained from having to shut down during the pandemic. So, this is essentially replacing income that they lost. There are no restrictions for how they can spend it.”

Davis said he’s unsure of when he will be delivering the checks, but they’ll be receiving the money very soon.

County officials say they’ll be sending out information soon for businesses still seeking support. For nonprofits, the county also approved a similar grant award. Seven more qualified organizations will now receive additional ARPA funding for up to $50,000.

