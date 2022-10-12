Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than four hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home.

Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Two people who were inside the home were able to leave without injury, but deputies learned that a man armed with firearms remained and barricaded himself inside, refusing to come out.

Deputies called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators. As of approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Knapp said they remained on the scene continuing their efforts to establish contact with him.

“They have had contact with him off and on for the past several hours,” he said. “To this point, he has still refused to come out and surrender. Fortunately, nobody has been injured in this incident.”

Knapp said there is no known danger to neighboring homes.

Authorities have not released the name of the man inside the home, but Knapp confirmed that they do have knowledge of past arrests and past “domestic-type incidents” at the house.

Neighbors and witnesses reported hearing multiple sirens at different points through the standoff.

”Throughout the course of a standoff like this, we use various tactics to establish contact with someone inside a home and that’s just one of those,” he said. “Obviously, for neighbors in this area it can be unnerving, but everything is OK.”

Shortly before midnight, Knapp said the man was still coming in and out of the home and said it remained a serious situation.

Several deputies and Charleston Police officers left the scene earlier in the evening, but Knapp said that as additional resources like the SWAT team and crisis negotiators arrive, it allows them to free up other officers who responded to assist those already on the scene.

He said Charleston Police K-9 officers responded to assist deputies.

It was not clear how long the standoff was expected to last.

“We urge everyone’s patience,” he said. “We’re trying to establish contact with the individual so we can make this.a peaceful resolution.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.