Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative.

Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of Natasha Stevens.

According to the arrest warrants, Matthew Dewitt “knowingly and willingly” shot Stevens multiple times on Sunday inside a home along Highway 319 near Conway.

The warrants also state that the evidence includes a confession by Matthew Dewitt, witness statements, physical and forensic evidence that “determined that the defendant did shoot the victim with malice aforethought, causing the death of Natasha Stevens.”

Matthew Dewitt
Matthew Dewitt(Source: JRLDC)

Due to the serious nature of the charges, the judge could not set a bond for Matthew Dewitt at the magistrate’s office, so it will go to a circuit court judge who will be able to set a bond on the murder charge. The date for that was set for Dec. 2.

Family members were at the bond hearing but they did not want to address the court.

Matthew Dewitt is also accused of killing his father and mother, Jim and Gloria Dewitt, on Sunday in their home in Richland County.

Jim Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman and owned a home both in the town and in Richland County.

Dewitt had been on the town council for only about a year, but many residents told WMBF News that he was an asset to the town and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department explained that Dewitt will face charges in Horry County and then will be brought to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths.

