5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend.

Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.

Mary Kimball Osborn, 21, was crowned Miss Summerville 2023. Osborn, a senior Broadcast Journalism student at the University of South Carolina, plans to pursue a career in sports commentating or sideline reporting. Osborn gave a vocal performance to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the Wizard of Oz for the talent portion of the competition. Her platform is “I Hear You,” which focuses on the importance of being heard during this increasing time of mental health issues.

The new Miss North Charleston 2023 is Catherine Smith. The 25-year-old L2 Juris Doctor Candidate from Charleston School of Law performed an operatic vocal piece, “Donde Lieta Usci.” During her reign, she’ll be promoting “Saved by Strength: Suicide Awareness and Prevention.” Smith was also awarded the Overall Talent and On-Stage Question awards for the competition.

Amberlyn White, 25, became the first Miss Lowcountry crowned since 2019. White will spend her year promoting fire safety through her social impact initiative “Beyond Stop, Drop, and Roll.” The Clemson University graduate performed an upbeat contemporary clogging routine for her talent. In addition to being crowned, White also won the “Spirit of the Lowcountry” award for most ticket sales as well as named “Miss Congeniality” by her fellow candidates.

Osborn, Smith and White each earned a $700 college scholarship and will now go on to compete at Miss South Carolina next summer where they will be able to earn additional college scholarships and the title of Miss South Carolina.

Kailey Williams, 17, was crowned Miss Summerville Teen 2023. A senior at Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, she performed a pop vocal with the ukulele for her talent, which won the Teen Talent Award. Williams’s platform is active bullying prevention.

Fifteen-year-old Addison Mann is the new Miss North Charleston Teen. Mann, who is a sophomore at Hanahan High School, performed a contemporary/lyrical dance to “Ghost Town” for her talent. She plans to spend her year promoting the importance of school safety.,” as McAlister aspires to be an engineer for a NASCAR team. In addition to being crowned, Mann was awarded the Teen Evening Gown & On-Stage Question award.

Saturday’s competition was held at Trident Technical College’s College Center.

The four new titleholders will compete at Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Competition in Columbia next June.

Winners at the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants will advance to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions.

