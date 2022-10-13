Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh.

Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.

An autopsy performed by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Thursday confirmed the man’s identity as Glover.

Glover was reported missing on Oct. 6 from his home in Dale.

The Beaufort Marine Rescue Organization assisted the sheriff’s office with the recovery.

