Charleston to make prime ‘nightlife’ parking restrictions permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will soon make weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. Those rules mean you can’t park on King Street between Spring and Calhoun on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

But some businesses don’t like the move.

For over a year now, Charleston Police Department has banned parking along King Street during the prime “going out” hours. They say the goal is to keep pedestrians safe and out of the way of drivers.

“It will help with communication and people knowing what’s happening out there,” Charleston Police Department Special Operations Division Capt. Jason Bruder said. “And they’re not being, you know, that extra anxiety over ‘is it tonight or last night?’ and that type of thing.”

The rules will prohibit street parking on King Street on both sides of the road between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a large police presence with one side of the road blocked, similar to what it’s been like since early 2021.

“And everybody’s in agreement that having those spaces free on King Street helps all of public safety, not just law enforcement, but it helps everybody,” Bruder said. “I think it will help the crowds move around a little bit better from restaurant to restaurant or bar to bar.”

Some businesses say they were happy that law enforcement is continuing to monitor the streets. However, some people, like Chase Ryan, the general manager of El Jefe, say parking is a concern.

“Parking is tough already for the staff,” Ryan said. “Trying to find parking spots available around King Street or on the back of King Street is difficult. So, I don’t really think it will affect business too much as far as people walking. There’s like I said, a lot of foot traffic, hotels downtown and stuff like that. So, I think business will still be okay. Just for staffing it’s going to be an issue.”

Ryan says the police have done a great job so far in keeping everything safe.

“They have their hands full,” Ryan said. “I don’t really know too much as to how that will help. I’m sure if they’re pushing for this, they have their reasons behind it.”

People can expect to see new parking signs starting Monday, Oct. 17. The city of Charleston says people that park during these hours could receive tickets or be towed once all signs have been installed.

The city is also having discounted parking at the visitor center parking garage. It offers a $7 rate after 3 p.m. and a $5 rate after 5 p.m.

