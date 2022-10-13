Cold front to bring beautiful weather for Friday and the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain and storms moved through overnight but have cleared out in time for the morning commute. A cold front back to the west won’t arrive until late this afternoon and evening leaving a slight chance of rain in the forecast throughout the day ahead. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky today, highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. Most of today will be dry. Once the front moves through tonight, the sky will clear out and cooler mornings will be noticeable for the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Beautiful weather will continue through Sunday but clouds will return, along with a slight chance of rain, early next week. This cold front won’t have much rain but will bring a big drop in temperatures, the coolest air so far this fall. Highs will only reach the low 60s by next Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

