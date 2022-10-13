Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting

DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Roberts Land and Trask Parkway in Dale to a report of shots fired. Once there, they learned a man who had been shot had driven himself to an area hospital.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses.

The victim is in stable condition, deputies say.

Fields was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.