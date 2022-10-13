SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting

Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Roberts Land and Trask Parkway in Dale to a report of shots fired. Once there, they learned a man who had been shot had driven himself to an area hospital.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses.

The victim is in stable condition, deputies say.

Fields was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and...
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Jackson Joseph Armstrong is charged with vandalism.
Man arrested in Mount Pleasant vandalism incidents

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson and crime victim agencies gathered at the North Charleston City...
Lowcountry crime victims agencies receive almost $10 million in grant money
Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m.
Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry crime victims agencies receive almost $10 million in grant money
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating