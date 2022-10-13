SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire

The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a...
The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser.(Provided)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser.

“This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve been here in the Lowcountry, with the amount of people that have been displaced or affected,” Biser said. “Fortunately, no lives were lost this time, but next time it could be a different story.”

Biser says he was not surprised to conclude that this latest fire was yet another cigarette-related incident. It is one of the top causes of fire in the United States according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“It’s quite common, actually,” he said. “People use [flower pots] on their decks or balconies, during this time of year the plants or the flowers die out, they get dry. But they’re still using them to put their cigarette butts out and then a lot of times the cigarette doesn’t completely extinguish.”

In the last five years, crews have responded to six working fires at the same complex, the Cedar Grove apartments. All are considered accidents.

Half have been caused by cooking incidents; the other improperly disposed cigarettes.

Biser says these fires were all preventable. He says you should never leave the kitchen unattended while you are cooking.

“Always make sure you use a non-combustible container to put your butts in, which is usually metal in nature, and we recommend that bucket has water in it,” he added.

Most of the residents were evacuated due to the power supply being cut for more than 48 hours. Many have been able to return to their apartments in the last week.

Two firefighters also received minor injuries in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and...
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Jackson Joseph Armstrong is charged with vandalism.
Man arrested in Mount Pleasant vandalism incidents

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who died after a...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
O’Brien and his co-founder Josh Swindle created Stand up and play. It is a nonprofit that...
Local nonprofits host golf event to support emergency responders
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Local nonprofits host golf event to support emergency responders
The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the union pier in downtown...
SC Ports wants public input on future of Union Pier