Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser.

“This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve been here in the Lowcountry, with the amount of people that have been displaced or affected,” Biser said. “Fortunately, no lives were lost this time, but next time it could be a different story.”

Biser says he was not surprised to conclude that this latest fire was yet another cigarette-related incident. It is one of the top causes of fire in the United States according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“It’s quite common, actually,” he said. “People use [flower pots] on their decks or balconies, during this time of year the plants or the flowers die out, they get dry. But they’re still using them to put their cigarette butts out and then a lot of times the cigarette doesn’t completely extinguish.”

In the last five years, crews have responded to six working fires at the same complex, the Cedar Grove apartments. All are considered accidents.

Half have been caused by cooking incidents; the other improperly disposed cigarettes.

Biser says these fires were all preventable. He says you should never leave the kitchen unattended while you are cooking.

“Always make sure you use a non-combustible container to put your butts in, which is usually metal in nature, and we recommend that bucket has water in it,” he added.

Most of the residents were evacuated due to the power supply being cut for more than 48 hours. Many have been able to return to their apartments in the last week.

Two firefighters also received minor injuries in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.