Local nonprofits host golf event to support emergency responders

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One Nation foundation is a nonprofit that honors veterans, first responders and their families through acts of service and financial assistance.

In partnership with a veteran-owned coffee company, One Nation Coffee, proceeds from their products are given back to the foundation and the local community.

President of One Nation Foundation, Michelle Richards, says their goal is to serve where there is a need.

“We have done a lot to support the hero program, we’ve provided financial assistance to help adaptive golf therapy and education for families of fallen soldiers,” Richards says.

Rich O’Brien is the director of the Hero Program and the Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play. He was an emergency responder who was revived three times in the line of duty after being critically injured.

O’Brien and his co-founder Josh Swindle created Stand up and play. It is a nonprofit that assists veterans and emergency responders with mobility challenges.

With the help of a Paramobile wheelchair, people who may be partially paralyzed or amputees can stand and participate in activities like golf with a community of people who have a shared experience.

At today’s event, people like O’Brien will be honoring the hero that saved his life while looking for additional community partners’ donations to further the work of their organizations.

Today at the Summerville Country Club the organizations are hosting a charity golf tournament to further their programs and honor their heroes. The kick-off parade starts at 1 p.m.

