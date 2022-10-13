McMaster signs executive order centered on electric vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday that focuses on getting the state ready for electric vehicles.

Executive Order 2022-31 aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses.

This includes training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing an “Electric Vehicle Coordinator” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

That coordinator will become the state’s “one-stop-shop” for all things related to the electric vehicle industry, according to a news release.

McMaster said South Carolina has maintained its status as an automotive industry leader by adapting.

“As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business,” McMaster said. “Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

The order also creates an Interagency Working Group, which will mostly focus on developing a plan for placing electric vehicle charging infrastructure on South Carolina’s interstates and roadways.

The Working Group is made up of the following agencies:

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Office of Regulatory Staff

South Carolina Department of Commerce

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW)

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

State Fiscal Accountability Authority

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce will help monitor the industry and report to the governor and the General Assembly, according to the order.

South Carolina is currently home to over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers. The industry has a $27 billion economic impact on the state, the news release stated.

The signing of the order comes a day after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.