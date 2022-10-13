SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

Chatham County Police and the FBI notified Quinton’s family on Wednesday. Police have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police say no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to give more details and to answer questions.

Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago.

Police say Leilani Simon reported her son missing around 9:30 in the morning on Oct. 5. She said her boyfriend was the last person to see Quinton around 6 a.m. that morning at the home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County.

This sparked an extensive search and included the FBI. Ultimately, investigators obtained search warrants for the house.

They even drained the family’s backyard pool with hopes of finding clues. Originally, Chatham Police Chief Jeff Hadley said they didn’t have evidence to suspect foul play.

That shifted two days ago, when police announced they had seized evidence to help move the case forward. Police dogs helped in another search Wednesday for about an hour behind the family home.

WTOC will live stream Chief Hadley’s news conference on our website, Facebook and WTOC+.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and...
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Jackson Joseph Armstrong is charged with vandalism.
Man arrested in Mount Pleasant vandalism incidents

Latest News

The bat was found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane. That is in the Dorchester County side...
2 in Dorchester Co. exposed to rabid bat, DHEC says
The district has partnered with Dental Access Carolina for the program, which will come at no...
DD2 rolls out new program to increase access to dental care for students
Executive Order 2022-31 aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related...
McMaster signs executive order centered on electric vehicles
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a...
Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Murdaugh murder trial set for January 2023