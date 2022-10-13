New committee meets to discuss state’s economic success

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State legislators are figuring out how to prepare South Carolina for economic success decades down the road. The state’s new Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee is comprised of a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith says he hopes this committee develops ideas and recommendations in the coming months that they can turn into legislation when the next legislative session begins here next year.

The panel is made up of House members from both parties from across the state, in both urban and rural areas.

“It’s not only about bringing jobs to this state. It’s about setting the stage and setting the table for jobs to come to this state, and we’re going to have to do that in a number of ways,” Rep. Smith said.

Smith laid out multiple areas of focus for this new committee.

Infrastructure – noting the state has recently allocated billions of dollars toward improving its roads, port, water and sewer and broadband.

Building more shovel-ready sites – with industry leaders telling the state if they decide to move to South Carolina, they want to be able to get work started as soon as possible.

Expanding access to cheap and reliable power – with Smith noting South Carolina has some of the most expensive electric in the southeast.

Building more shovel-ready sites – with industry leaders telling the state if they decide to move to South Carolina, they want to be able to get work started as soon as possible.xpanding access to cheap and reliable power – with Smith noting South Carolina has some of the most expensive electric in the southeast.



The Speaker says the committee should look at more ways to create a low-tax and business-friendly environment and ensure the state has the workforce necessary to fill jobs if companies come to South Carolina.

“We’re not interested in copying anybody. We’ll take any and all information. We’re interested in leading,” Committee Chair Rep. Jay West (R - Anderson) said.

The committee will hold its next meeting here on State House grounds next Wednesday when it’ll hear more about energy policy and utility modernization.

The state’s Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey told the committee at its first meeting that the automotive, aerospace, agribusiness, and life-science industries are some of the key areas where South Carolina could grow.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.