Over half of US experiencing drought conditions

FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by climate change.
By KSL staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KSL) - Most of the United States is experiencing drought conditions, and experts say it’s getting worse.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, drought covers 55% of the country.

The drought has been spreading since the beginning of September and now covers more of the nation than it has since April.

More than 133 million people live in drought areas, which is the highest number since 2016. That’s primarily because highly populated regions like the Southeast and Midwest are now experiencing droughts.

The Mississippi River is experiencing critically low water levels, and so are many of its tributaries like the Illinois, Ohio and Missouri rivers.

