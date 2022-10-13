Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday.

Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

A Charleston Police officer was flagged down at the intersection of America Street and South Street at 5:49 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

That officer found an uninjured victim who said her boyfriend fired five or six shots at her. The investigator saw six bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, an incident report stated.

The woman told the officer that she met her boyfriend to talk about him cheating on her. Police say as she tried to leave, the man grabbed her jacket, and she had to use pepper spray to break free,

She made it back to her vehicle on America Street and then heard the man fire five to six shots directly at her with a black handgun, according to the incident report.

While still on scene, a man walked out of a home, and the victim reportedly told police, “that’s him.” Police say that man was detained.

Hamilton was set bond at $35,000 on the weapon charges, but bond was not set for the attempted murder charge.

He is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.