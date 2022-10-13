Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a standoff that began Tuesday night at a Ravenel home has ended with a man in custody.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies took the man who had barricaded himself inside a home in the 6400 block of Farm House Road was taken into custody at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, just more than a full 24 hours after they first responded to the neighborhood.

“SWAT team members made entry in a tactical operation and located him,” Knapp said. “He was arrested without significant incident.”

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the man’s name, but Knapp said he will was expected to be booked on various charges.

Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Two people who were inside the home were able to leave without injury, but deputies learned that a man armed with firearms remained and barricaded himself inside, refusing to come out.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators as they continued their efforts to establish contact with him.

At times during the hours-long standoff, the man has come out of the home only to walk back inside. On at least one occasion, he was seen carrying a shotgun in front of deputies, Knapp said.

Knapp said there is no known danger to neighboring homes, and people who live in the area can come and go. However, the neighborhood and the private road remain closed to non-residents.

Knapp confirmed Tuesday night that they do have knowledge of past arrests and past “domestic-type incidents” at the house.

Neighbors and witnesses reported hearing multiple sirens at different points throughout the standoff.

”Throughout the course of a standoff like this, we use various tactics to establish contact with someone inside a home, and that’s just one of those,” Knapp said. “Obviously, for neighbors in this area it can be unnerving, but everything is OK.”

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.