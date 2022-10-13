SC Ports wants public input on future of union pier

SC Lottery
The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the union pier in downtown Charleston.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the union pier in downtown Charleston.

Thursday they invite the public to share their thoughts at an engagement event.

South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said she wants to return waterfront access to Charleston, provide a beautiful outdoor space and hopefully come up with a solution to the traffic and flooding that long-term neighbors have had to deal with for years.

Earlier this year, South Carolina Ports Authority announced they would not extend the pier’s homeport contract for Carnival Cruise Line beyond 2024, meaning at that point, Charleston would no longer be a home port for the cruise line.

Through community collaboration, SC Ports said the site, which is located on Washington Street, will be entitled, sold and developed into a space that will benefit residents.

Melvin said that only through a collaborative process that considers their citizens’ opinions will they get a transformational project for the city of Charleston.

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage people’s input, and I think it’s really critical that everyone believes that their opinion matters,” Melvin said.

She said they intend to develop the property into a mixed-use neighborhood that blends seamlessly with downtown Charleston. Some options she mentioned were single, family and workforce housing, retail and office space, waterfront access and open space for a park.

One thing Melvin emphasized was the importance of creating a healthy community and providing the opportunity for residents to live where they work.

Thursday’s meeting is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School located at 805 Morrison Drive. Parking will be available at 1 Cooper Street and shuttles will be provided, according to SC Ports.

