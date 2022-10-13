Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged.

Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m.

Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the circumstances of the fire. So far, no arrests have been made, Knapp said.

The Pine Ridge Fire Department also responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

