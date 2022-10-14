SC Lottery
Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location

A county-owned building located at 1408 Paris Ave. in Port Royal is the proposed site of a new...
A county-owned building located at 1408 Paris Ave. in Port Royal is the proposed site of a new branch of the Beaufort County Library System.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location.

The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal.

The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.

Officials say the county is working on the scope of renovations needed for the building. The renovations are estimated to cost $250,000 which would be paid by library impact fees.

The new library’s plan will be brought to the county’s public facilities committee for funding approval in February or March of 2023 with the goal of opening the location by the summer of 2023.

The library system currently operates locations in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Lobeco and St. Helena Island and is exploring ideas for locations in Burton and the Okatie/Bluffton area.

