Beautiful weekend ahead, much cooler next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry overnight and cool, sunny weather is expected as we kick off our Friday. Morning temperatures in the 50s will give way to quickly warming conditions and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It’s all sunshine today and the sunny skies will stick around into the weekend. We’ll start out cool in the mornings with temps in the 50s and highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. A strong cold front will move through early next week bringing a slight chance of rain on Monday and a big cool down starting on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low 60s by the middle of next week with lows in the 40s and perhaps a few inland spots dropping into the upper 30s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62.

VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Picture Perfect Weekend On Tap!
VIDEO: Your Thursday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast