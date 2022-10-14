Bond denied for man accused of killing 88-year-old grandmother

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with murder after his 88-year-old grandmother was found unresponsive on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Battleground Road at about 10:30 a.m. after family members called in regards to a person down.

Deputies say, upon arrival, family members had to force entry into the house and found the elderly woman, Betty Doris Horton, lifeless. She appeared to be a victim of a brutal attack.

Family members on scene provided deputies the name and description of another family member who had been at the house earlier, but was not present at the time of the discovery.

Daniel Horton, 41 (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say later, at about 11:30 a.m. 41-year-old Daniel Travis Horton turned himself in, and following an interview and statements from witnesses, was charged with murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Horton on Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of her death, deputies say Horton was living with his grandmother.

Horton appeared in bond court on Friday afternoon where he was denied bond.

